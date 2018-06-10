Ryan bitterly disappointed for Tipp players

Tipperary’s senior hurlers are facing into a summer of club action as their Munster and All Ireland campaigns came to a disappointing end today.

They had to give best to a late Clare resurgence in Semple Stadium – Tipp had been on top throughout the game only to see the Banner score a goal in the 65th minute.

Tipp went into the game on the back of two draws and a defeat and knew that nothing but a win would give them any chance of progressing.

It ended Clare 1-23 Tipperary 1-21

With so much on the line today Michael Ryan said his players gave absolutely everything while he was also full of praise for Clare.