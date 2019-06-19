Ronan Maher hoping to keep competitive edge on Limerick

Old rivalries between Tipp and Limerick are set to be renewed once again in less than 2 weeks time.

Tipp star Ronan Maher knows some of the Limerick players better than most, having lived with Richie English in college.

He also played Fitzgibbon Cup hurling with a number of the other players on Limerick’s All Ireland winning side.

The Premier travel to the Gaelic Grounds to take on Limerick on June 30th in the Munster Senior Hurling Final.

Speaking to Tipp FM at the Horse and Jockey last night, Tipp star Ronan Maher said he wants to keep a competitive edge…