All roads lead to Nowlan Park for hurling League final

All roads lead to Nowlan Park this afternoon, where Tipp feature in the League Final.

They take on Kilkenny, who have already come out on top against the Premier earlier in the season.

Michael Ryan’s men are chasing the league medal that’s eluded them for 10 years.

What could make it all the sweeter is clinching victory on Kilkenny’s home turf.

Here’s Tipperary’s Brendan Maher on whether both counties are back at the top table.

Brian Cody’s Kilkenny bounced back from losing their first two games to reach the final and are on a five game winning run.

Kilkenny’s Cillian Buckley explains where he feels the black and amber have improved.