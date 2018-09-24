Redser: Sheedy a positive appointment

Liam Sheedy is the right man to take charge of the Tipp senior hurlers, according to a former captain.

The new manager is due to be unveiled at tonight’s County Board meeting in Thurles.

William Maher and Liam Cahill had originally been touted as favourites for the job – but Liam Sheedy, who guided Tipp to All Ireland Glory in 2010, is set for a second stint at the helm.

Former Tipp senior hurling captain Ger ‘Redser’ O’ Grady says while Sheedy will do a great job – Liam Cahill would have also been a great selection.