Tipp’s senior hurlers are approaching their opening tie of the Munster championship with a positive attitude.

They face Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds on May 20th.

While the Premier go into the game off the back of a disappointing league final, Paudie Feehan says their strong League campaign will stand to them.

Speaking at the launch of the Bord Gais Energy GAA hurling U21 All Ireland Championship yesterday, Feehan said preparation is going well.