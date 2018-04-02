Premier will relish clash with the Cats at Nolan Park

Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager Michael Ryan says they relish the opportunity to play at Nowlan Park.

The Premier take on Kilkenny in the National Hurling League final next weekend, after they saw off Limerick on Saturday night, while the Cats overcame Wexford on Sunday.

Its 2008 since the Premier won the league title, while Kilkenny’s last appearance came in 2014, when they went on to lift the trophy.

Speaking to Tipp FM after their victory over Limerick, Tipp Manager Michael Ryan says it will be a top game but the focus now is on recovery