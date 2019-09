Speculation is mounting that Tipperary’s Darren Gleeson is to take over as manager of the Antrim senior hurling team.

The 2016 All Ireland winner is likely to be named as successor to Neal Peden in the coming week.

38 year old Gleeson is no stranger to the Antrim set up having already worked with the Saffrons in recent times.

He spoke about the links at the recent homecoming in Portroe for the Tipp hurlers.