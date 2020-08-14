All to play for in O’Riain Cup

14 of 16 teams in the Seamus O’Riain Cup are still in contention to make the knockout stages heading into the final round of group games.

Thurles Sarsfields lead the way in Group 2, while Lorrha and Portroe look likely to be facing off for the other quarter final spot.

Newport have already qualified from Group 3, with Mullinahone and Clonakenny battling for the right to join them this weekend.

Group 4 sees all teams enter the weekend on two points each with Silvermines facing Ballina and St Mary’s Clonmel taking on Templederry.

It’s the same scenario in Group 1 where all four teams have one win under their belt.

Carrick Swans face Cashel King Cormacs tomorrow evening (Saturday), while Killenaule take on south rivals Ballingarry.

Killenaule manager Kenneth Browne expects there to be little between the teams.

“In recent years we seem to have a little edge on them but last year the Under 21s got us in the South final and they have some good young players coming through.”

“But look we’re learning all the time about our lads and that’s what it is for use this weekend – for our young players to come through and maybe a few older heads with them.”

“We’re building for the future and I presume they are as well and I think it will be an even enough match on Saturday in Semple Stadium at 7 o’clock.”

This weekend’s club hurling championship coverage on Tipp FM is brought to you by Campion Insurance in Cashel and Thurles.