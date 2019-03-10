Páirc Uí Rinn passes pitch inspection

Tipperary’s National Hurling League clash with Cork is going ahead this afternoon.

Páirc Uí Rinn passed a pitch inspection earlier this morning.

It’s a must win game for Tipp as a loss would see Liam Sheedy’s side ruled out of the quarter final stages.

Victory for Cork would see the Rebels advance to the last-eight while a win for Tipp would see them qualify as long as it’s not a draw in Wexford.

Former Tipp player Eoin Kelly spoke to Shane Brophy on Over The Line here on Tipp FM.

Throw in at Páirc Uí Rinn this afternoon is at 2pm, and there’ll be live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.

A quarter-final spot is the reward for the winners of the meeting of Wexford and defending champions Kilkenny at Innovate Wexford Park.

Waterford host Galway at Walsh Park in Division One B, with both teams already qualified for the quarters.

Limerick booked their place in the semi-finals last night with a 2-22 to 0-11 win against Laois.