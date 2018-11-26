Packed Dome for the Laochra Gael awards

There was a full house on Sunday evening in the Dome by Semple Stadium for the 16th annual Laochra Gael presentations.

There were 24 recipients in total with clubs from all four Tipp divisions represented, with John Arnold from Cork the chosen guest speaker on the night.

One of the recipients was former Aga Khan Cup winner in Showjumping as well as All Ireland hurling medallist in 1964 and 65, Larry Kiely from Gurtnahoe Glengoole.

He told Tipp FM Sport it was a real privilege to be honoured on the night