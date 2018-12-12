O’Shea says new Tipp set up can bring results

There’s an excitement building about the Tipperary hurlers as they prepare to embark on their new campaign according to 2010 All Ireland winning coach Eamon O’Shea.

Tipp begin their Munster league campaign this Friday evening under lights against reigning All Ireland champions Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds.

Friday’s game is the opener for the 2019 season with Limerick taking on Kerry on Thursday the 20th in Austin Stack Park the only other pre Christmas fixture in the Munster league.

The new look Tipp panel have been training well across the last number of weeks in preparation for the year ahead. Liam Sheedy also assembled a new look backroom team for 2019, with coaches Tommy Dunne from Toomevara and Kildangan’s Darragh Egan to the forefront.

Former Tipp manager and coach Eamon O Shea told Tipp FM Sport both Tommy and Darragh will do very well in their roles.

Friday night’s game in Limerick throws-in at 7.30 – it will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh.