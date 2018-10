The Seamus O’Riain Cup pits Moycarkey Borris against Burgess in Semple Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Moycarkey captain Pa Carey says it’s a massive achievement to make the Dan Breen next year – but they’re hoping to go up as champions.

Meanwhile Burgess manager Pat Gibson is hoping for a team performance from his side.

Throw in is at 1:15.

