Opening weekend of North Senior Hurling Championship

Five games take place this weekend in the eagerly awaited opening round of the North Tipp senior hurling championship.

All roads lead to Cloughjordan this evening for Toomevara against Kiladangan in the first game of the round.

‘The Greyhounds’ got their County championship campaign off to a winning start against Moycarkey Borris last weekend, while Kiladangan beat Drom & Inch.

Kiladangan have a busy time in store this weekend – their dual players will play two games over 48 hours, as the footballers will play Ardfinnan in Boherlahan on Sunday afternoon in the Tipp football championship.

A large crowd is expected in Cloughjordan this evening for this clash – Toomevara manager Denis Kelly told Tipp FM Sport after the Moycarkey game that this is another big test within five days.

Throw-in in Cloughjordan is at 6:30.

The other games set to take place in this weekend’s opening round of the North Tipp Senior Hurling championship are Ballina v Portroe in Nenagh at 6pm on Saturday.

While on Sunday, there’s a double header in Dolla – Borris-Ileigh meet Newport at 1.30pm, while Nenagh Éire Óg go up against Burgess at 3pm.

Then, in the evening game, Kilruane MacDonagh’s face Silvermines in Toomevara at 6.30pm.