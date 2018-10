Just a single point separated Burgess and Moycarkey Borris in the curtain raiser at Semple Stadium yesterday.

It was Burgess who lifted the Seamus O’Riain Cup – their first time to ever win a senior championship title.

Donagh Maher sent over the winning point in injury time.

It finished 1-11 to 0-13 – Burgess goal scorer Ben Cooney says it was a huge occasion for the club.