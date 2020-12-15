One change on Tipp team to face Waterford

The Tipperary team to play Waterford in the Munster U20 Hurling Championship semi-final has been named.
It shows one change from their last outing against Clare with Seán Ryan introduced at left corner forward.
The team lines out as follows;
1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
2. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers
3. Conor Whelan – Carrick Davins
4. Éanna McBride – JK Brackens
5. Fintan Purcell – Drom-Inch
6. Eoghan Connolly (Capt.) – Cashel King Cormacs
7. Ray McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
8. Kevin Maher – Borris-Ileigh
9. Kevin McCarthy – Toomevara
10. Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy
11. Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy
12. Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
13. Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens
14. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs
15. Seán Ryan – Templederry Kenyons
Subs:
16. Rhys Shelly – Moycarkey-Borris
17. Darragh Flannery – Kiladangan
18. Conor O’Dwyer – Cashel King Cormacs
19. Keith Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane
20. Kieran Moloney – Thurles Sarsfields
21. Max Hackett – Moycarkey-Borris
22. Stephen Kirwan – Burgess
23. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan
24. James Devaney – Borris-Ileigh
48-hours after playing in the All Ireland final, Iarlaith Daly returns to action tonight.
He’s been named in the Waterford half-forward line for tonight’s clash with Tipp
Throw-in is at 7 o’clock in the Fraher Field, Dungarvan.
The game will be live here on Tipp FM with thanks to Denis O’Reilly Premier Meats, The Mall, Thurles.