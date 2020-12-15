One change on Tipp team to face Waterford

The Tipperary team to play Waterford in the Munster U20 Hurling Championship semi-final has been named.

It shows one change from their last outing against Clare with Seán Ryan introduced at left corner forward.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers

3. Conor Whelan – Carrick Davins

4. Éanna McBride – JK Brackens

5. Fintan Purcell – Drom-Inch

6. Eoghan Connolly (Capt.) – Cashel King Cormacs

7. Ray McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

8. Kevin Maher – Borris-Ileigh

9. Kevin McCarthy – Toomevara

10. Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy

11. Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy

12. Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

13. Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens

14. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs

15. Seán Ryan – Templederry Kenyons

Subs:

16. Rhys Shelly – Moycarkey-Borris

17. Darragh Flannery – Kiladangan

18. Conor O’Dwyer – Cashel King Cormacs

19. Keith Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane

20. Kieran Moloney – Thurles Sarsfields

21. Max Hackett – Moycarkey-Borris

22. Stephen Kirwan – Burgess

23. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan

24. James Devaney – Borris-Ileigh

48-hours after playing in the All Ireland final, Iarlaith Daly returns to action tonight.

He’s been named in the Waterford half-forward line for tonight’s clash with Tipp

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock in the Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

Throw-in is at 7 o'clock in the Fraher Field, Dungarvan.