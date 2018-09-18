O Riain & Intermediate hurling SF line-ups

The line ups for the Seamus O Riain and County Intermediate hurling semi finals are now known.

The draws took place on Extra Time here on Tipp FM last night.

Moycarkey-Borris face JK Brackens on one side of the draw, while the winners will meet either Burgess or Templederry who face off on the other side.

Joe Kennedy, Chairman of the CCC explains more….

The ties are to take place on the weekend of the 7th of October.

Meanwhile, in the County Intermediate semi finals Cashel King Cormacs take on Borrisokane, while Thurles Sarsfields meet Shannon Rovers.

Those games have been fixed for the weekend of the 30th September.