Novel pairing for county senior hurling final

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy is expected to be an interested spectator at the county final in Semple Stadium this weekend.

He’ll be keeping a close eye on the game between Nenagh Éire Óg and Clonoulty Rossmore as both sides look to lift the Dan Breen Cup for the first time in over 20 years.

Clonoulty were last in a final in 2011 when they lost out to Drom & Inch.

All Ireland winner James Woodlock was on the Drom team that year.

He says both sides will be keen to impress on Sunday.

Throw-in is at 3.30 in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

The game will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM in association with Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh & Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.