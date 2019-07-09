All or nothing for U20 hurlers

Tipp take on Waterford this evening in a must win game for Liam Cahills U20 side.

It’ll be a short summer campaign for the losing side as they are out of the championship, while the winner tonight is set to progress to the Munster final and also to the All Ireland series.

Tipp won the Under 21 championship last year and this is the first of the re-branded competition for U20 players instead of under 21s.

Speaking to Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson at a training session in Dr Morris Park ahead of tonight’s game Tipp manager Liam Cahill said it’s all to play for tonight

Throw in is at 7:30, and we’ll have live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM.