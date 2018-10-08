North v West in County Final

Clonoulty Rossmore and Nenagh Éire Óg will meet in the Tipperary senior hurling final for 2018.

Nenagh Éire Óg toppled reigning champions Thurles Sarsfields yesterday in Semple Stadium going in 1-10 to 0-5 up at the break after an early Andrew Coffey goal.

In the second half the Cathedral Town side came back into the game but a Paddy Murphy goal gave Éire Óg breathing room.

Late goals by Denis and Ronan Maher weren’t enough for Sarsfields and Nenagh progressed on a 2-18 to 2-15 scoreline.

The west champions Clonoulty took on a new look Toomevara side and led right from the off going in five points up at the break in the early throw in.

Timmy Hammersley was scorer in chief for the Westerners as they withstood a second half David Young goal for Toom and ground out a hard earned 0-19 to 1-10 win.

After the game Clonoulty Rossmore manager John Devane told Tipp FM Sport he was relieved to be through to the final.