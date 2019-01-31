North Tipp Senior Hurling draw made

The draws were made last night in the Hibernian Inn, Nenagh for this years North Tipp senior hurling championship.

Lorrha Dorrha, Templederry and Roscrea were drawn as byes in the opening round and will begin their campaign at the quarter final stage.

In the first round, reigning champions Kilruane MacDonaghs will begin their challenge to retain the Frank McGrath cup with a match against Silvermines.

2017 winners Borrisoleigh will play Newport, Toomevara clash with Kiladangan, Nenagh Eire Og are up against Burgess while Ballina will take on Portroe.

No dates have been fixed yet for the ties.