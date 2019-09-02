North teams top groups after weekend’s County Senior Hurling games

Four north teams, Nenagh, Borrisoleigh, Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan top the county championship groups after the weekends games.

In Cloughjordan yesterday Kiladangan beat Portroe 7-21 to 2-17.

In a double header in The Ragg, Nenagh Eire Og and Loughmore Castleiney drew on a 0-20 points to 1-17 scoreline.

In the second game Upperchurch beat Burgess 0-21 to 1-17.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Church manager John Ryan said he was delighted with the win

In another double header in Templetuohy former kingpins Thurles Sarsfields went down to Kilruane MacDonaghs who avenged last years quarter final result.

In the other game there an injury time goal for Sub Tommy Nolan earned Drom & Inch a draw against Roscrea. It finished 1-18 to 2-15.

Drom manager Seamus Kennedy told Tipp FM Sport he was relieved after the game…

The West Tipp sides emerged victorious at Boherlahan yesterday evening, reigning champions Clonoulty Rossmore beating Moycarkey Borris 4-17 to 1-16 while Eire Og Annacarty beat Killenaule 0-17 to 0-13.

In the Seamus O’Riain Cup Championship in Toomevara Holycross Ballycahill overcame Silvermines 5-12 to 1-16.

Holycross/Ballycahill manager Michael Ryan reflects on his side’s victory .

JK Brackens met Cashel King Cormacs in Holycross.

That ended in a draw – 1-24 to 2-21.

In the Intermediate hurling championship between Moneygall and Lattin Cullin in Holycross it finished 3-14 to 15 points to Moneygall.