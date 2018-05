The draws have been made for the North Tipperary Senior Hurling championship semi finals.

Kilruane MacDonaghs will play Toomevara while Kiladangan have been paired with Nenagh Eire Óg.

The semi finals will take place after the conclusion of Tipperary’s senior hurling and football intercounty campaigns.

The draw for the Mid Senior Hurling semi finals will take place later in the year.