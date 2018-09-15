North Senior Hurling final looks set to be a cracker

Kiladangan will be aiming to claim back the North Senior Hurling title tomorrow.

Having dominated the championship for a number of years they relinquished the title to Borrisoleigh last year.

Kilruane MacDonaghs stand between them and the title this year.

Shane Brophy of the Nenagh Guardian says Kiladangan will be tough to beat.

Throw-in is at 2.30 in Nenagh tomorrow afternoon – we’ll have regular live updates here on Tipp FM.

Kildangan are the North Tipp Minor A Hurling champions.

They had 2 points to spare over Toomevara in last nights final.

19 points to 17 the final score in Cloughjordan.