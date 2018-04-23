North senior hurling championship quarter final draw

In the evening game of the North Senior hurling championship yesterday, Borrisoleigh overcame Silvermines 2-19 to 1-08.

Following that game, the fixtures were made for the North Tipp Senior Hurling Championship Quarter finals.

On Saturday 28th of April Toomevara will play Portroe in Nenagh at 6.45pm.

There’s a double header on Sunday as Newport take on Kilruane in Dolla at 2pm while Kiladangan and reigning champions Borrisoleigh meet at the same venue at 3.30pm.

That evening Nenagh Eire Og clash with Burgess in Toomevara at 6.45pm.