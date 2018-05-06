North and Mid Intermediate titles decided

Drom-Inch are the Mid-Tipp Intermediate Hurling Champions following their 0-13 points to 0-9 win over Thurles Sarsfields last evening.
Meanwhile Borrisokane won out in the North Intermediate decider with a 9 point margin against Ballinahinch – 4-15 to 1-15 the final score in Toomevara.
With the West senior championship finished for another year – it’s the turn of the Intermediates this time.
The West Intermediate final takes place in Golden this afternoon
It pits Cashel King Cormacs against Sean Treacys.
Throw in is at 3pm.