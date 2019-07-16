Noel McGrath: Positives to take from Laois win

The Tipp hurlers are right back where they want to be according to star player Noel McGrath.

The Premier will play Leinster champions Wexford in Croke Park next Sunday week in the All Ireland Senior hurling semi final.

Laois proved steadfast opponents at the weekend with Tipp shaking off the O’Moore county challenge late in the game to win by ten points.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson, midfield star and Loughmore native Noel McGrath said an All Ireland semi final is exactly where they want to be now.