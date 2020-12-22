No major injury concerns for Tipp ahead of Under 20 hurling decider

The Tipperary Under-20s look to have a clean bill of health heading into tomorrow’s Munster final against Cork.

The side, managed by John Devane, play the rebels in Pairc Ui Chaiomh at 7.30pm

Bryan McLoughney, who scored the winning goal in this year’s county final, suffered a broken bone in his ankle in October.

But speaking to Tipp FM, Devane says the Kiladangan forward may return in time.

“Brian hasn’t featured for us yet – he’s out of the cast now with a month so we’re just giving him every chance to prove his fitness and see what way he comes around.”

“He was very important to Kiladangan earlier on in the year and very disappointing for him when he broke a bone in his ankle the Saturday before we played Clare back in October. He’s back and in the reckoning.”

“We’re giving every player every chance – you know bumps and bruises. There’s nothing major there – there’s no one ruled out.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of that game on Wednesday evening, with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer Butchers & Deli, Cashel.