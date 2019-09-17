Nicky English inducted into GAA Hall of Fame

Tipperary hurling legend Nicky English has been inducted into the GAA Hall of Fame

The Lattin-Cullen clubman and 6 time All Star won All Irelands with the Premier County in 1989 – where he won man of the match – and again in 1991, as well as 5 Munster, and 2 League titles at senior level.

In 1989 he scored 20 goals and 117 points during the season, and was named Hurler of the Year.

After taking over as Tipperary senior hurling manager in 1998, he guided the Premier county to two National Leagues, a Munster championship and, in 2001, the All-Ireland title.