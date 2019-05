There’s a change of date for the Munster Minor Football Championship Phase 1 Final.

The game between Tipp and Clare will now take place on Wednesday next, May 8th at 7pm in the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Tipp lost out to the Banner in the earlier stages of the championship.

They’ll be hoping to reverse that result next week and earn a place in Phase 2 where Cork and Kerry join the competition.