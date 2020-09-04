Nenagh know they have it all to do against Loughmore

Nenagh Éire Óg are looking to get back to a county senior hurling final for the first time since 2018 this Saturday.

They’re up against Loughmore-Castleiney in the semi-final at 5.30 in Semple stadium.

The two sides met in the group stage last year, which ended in a draw and Nenagh joint manager Noel Moloney is expecting another close battle tomorrow evening.

“Loughmore are a very seasoned team. They’ve had very good performances against Kilruane and last weekend against Clonoulty.”

“We’re expecting a right battle and hopefully it comes down to the last few pucks. They’ve top class players as we all know and if we want to be competitive we’re going to have to work extremely hard for 60 minutes.”

