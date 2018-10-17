Nenagh favourites to take County Senior Hurling title

Nenagh Éire Óg will be slight favourites as they head into this weekend’s County Senior Hurling final.

They take on West Tipp champions Clonoulty Rossmore in the battle for the Dan Breen Cup on Sunday.

Nenagh trainer Darragh Droog says while their win over defending champions Thurles Sarsfields in the semi final will stand to them they will now have to focus on Clonoulty.

Throw-in is at 3.30 in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

The game will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM in association with Arrabawn Tyone Mill Nenagh & Sullivan family butchers, Brooklands , Nenagh