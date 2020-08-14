Neighbours Borrisoleigh and Upperchurch to lock horns in County Championship

It’s all to play for in Group 4 of the FBD County Senior Hurling Championship where reigning champions Borris-Ileigh need a result to keep their season alive.

They meet near neighbours Upperchurch-Drombane in Thurles on Sunday evening with both teams on three points entering the final set of games.

Toomevara, also on three points, face Burgess who are looking to pick up their first win of the campaign.

Borris-Ileigh manager Martin Maher says there’s great anticipation in the area ahead of Sunday’s clash with Upperchurch:

“Anytime you play a neighbouring parish its going to bring that bit of excitement and all the talk down the street is about the game and the fact that it’s a knock out game as well brings that bit of excitement and it should be a great game on Sunday evening.”

“Still all very much to play for in the group – in the other game Burgess are fighting for survival there with Toomevara so everyone has something to play for this Sunday which adds to the excitement of it all.”

This weekend’s club hurling championship coverage on Tipp FM is brought to you by Campion Insurance in Cashel and Thurles.