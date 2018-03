The Na Piarsaigh pair Conor Boylan and Tommy Grimes will miss the St Patrick’s Day All Ireland Club Senior Hurling Championship final due to suspension.

Goal scorer Boylan and defender Grimes were both sent off during the Limerick side’s dramatic semi final win over Slaughtneil.

Both cases were heard by the Central Hearings Committee last night, but neither player was successful in overturning the referee’s decision to issue red cards.