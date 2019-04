Tipperary are just a matter of weeks away from their Munster Senior Hurling Championship opener.

Liam Sheedy’s side take on Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on May 12th.

Having failed to progress from the provincial championship last year Tipp will be anxious to make amends this time round.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last nights Extra Time former Tipp player Paddy Stapleton admitted it’s a huge game for the Premier.