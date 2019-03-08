Munster championship round robin fixtures confirmed

The dates and times for the Munster Hurling Championship round robin have been confirmed.

All Ireland Champions Limerick must wait until the second week of the Championship to enter the fray, when they welcome Cork to the Gaelic Grounds.

Walsh Park hosts the opening round meeting of Waterford and Clare.

While defending provincial kingpins Cork face Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

This year’s round robin will be played over six weeks instead of last year’s five, avoiding any one side playing four weeks in a row.

2019 MUNSTER GAA SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

Week 1:

May 12th

– Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, 2pm

– Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

Week 2:

May 19th

– Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 2pm

– Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grounds, 4pm

Week 3:

June 2nd

– Waterford v Limerick, Walsh Park, 2pm

– Clare v Tipperary, Cusack Park, 4pm

Week 4:

June 8th

– Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm

June 9th

– Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, 4pm

Week 5:

June 16th

– Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 2pm

– Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 2pm