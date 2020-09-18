Mullinahone look to youth and experience in bid lift O’Riain Cup

Having just edged out Newport in the Seamus O’Riain Cup semi-final Mullinahone once again face opposition from the north of the county in Saturday’s final.

Lorrha-Dorrha earned their place in the decider by beating Killenaule in the last four.

Mullinahone manager Sean O’Meara says their blend of youth and experience showed itself in their 1 point win over Newport last time out.

“Eoin (Kelly) is phenomenal – he does that for us every day. He hit the post with one free and I think he might have missed one other but other than that he nailed every one of them. He gives leadership to the forwards and they’re able to work around him.”

“Martin (Keogh) is a huge talent. We know that’s in Martin but to get it out of him every day is what we need now. He’s a phenomenal player and he’s got great pace and power and he’s so direct.”

They now face Mullinahone in the final in Semple Stadium at 2 o’clock on Saturday afternoon.

