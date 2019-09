Mullinahone face into a rather unusual period in the County Senior Hurling Championship.

They are part of the Seamus O’Riain championship – however they won the South final last weekend, beating Carrick Swans.

That now means that they’ve also qualified for the preliminary quarter final of the Dan Breen Cup.

Mullinahone’s Jackie Bolger says it could throw a spanner in the works for the Seamus O’Riain games.