Burgess have never won a county senior hurling championship title before and will be gunning for victory.

Pa Carey, Moycarkey Captain says Burgess will make tough opponents.

Meanwhile, the Burgess Intermediate county champions of 25 years ago are set to be honoured this afternoon.

Pat Gibson Burgess manager says it’s all part of the occasion…

That throw's in at 1.15