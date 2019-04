Tipp hurling manager Liam Sheedy says the Premier dressing room is a great place to be at the moment.

He was speaking at the launch of this years’ Munster Championship, which was held in Dungarvan last evening.

The Portroe man – who’s back for his second stint in charge – heaped praise on his players for how well they’ve gelled and how much work they’ve put in.

He says everything is geared towards the 12th of May and Cork in the first round of the championship.