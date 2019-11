There were three schools from the Premier County in Harty Cup action yesterday.

In Group A Nenagh CBS were beaten by Coláiste Cholmáin of Fermoy on a scoreline of 19 points to 2-8.

There was better fortune for Thurles CBS in their Round 2 clash with John the Baptist Community School as they won out 2-28 to 0-13.

Our Lady’s Templemore lost their Group C game to Christian Brothers College, Cork by 2-14 to 0-11.