Minor’s count the cost of wides tally

Tipperary minor hurling manager Tommy Dunne says lessons will be learnt from yesterday’s disappointing defeat to Limerick.

The Premier looked set for victory at the Gaelic Grounds when Sean Hayes netted two goals in quick succession to lead by 2-9 to 0-10 with just over ten minutes remaining.

But the Treaty men fought back with a goal of their own, followed by several points and at the full time whistle it ended Limerick 1-17 Tipperary 2-12.

Dunne’s side clocked up 15 wides during the game and speaking to Tipp FM afterwards he says that is something they will have to focus on.