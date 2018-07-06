Minor Hurling results

A round up of last nights results.
North Tipp Minor A Hurling
Kildangan 6-12 Roscrea 2-13
Lorrha Rovers 2-17 Toomevara 1-16
North Tipp Minor B Hurling G1
Silvermines 1-19 Portroe 1-17
Clonakenny/Moneygall 3-15 Newport 1-17
North Tipp Minor B Hurling G2
Kilruane Mac Donaghs 1-18 Burgess 1-18
Mid Tipp Minor B Hurling Championship
Upperchurch-Drombane 1-16 Gortnahoe Glengoole 2-13.
Thurles Sarsfields had a walkover against Moycarkey-Borris.
West MHC B Group 2
Lattin Cullen Gaels 6-13 Emly/Treacys 2-14
This evenings West Intermediate Football Championship game between Golden Kilfeacle and Cashel King Cormacs planned for New Inn has been called off.