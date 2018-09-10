Mid Tipp thriller goes to a replay

Two periods of extra time failed to separate Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney in the Mid Senior Hurling final yesterday.

2-28 apiece the final score in Templetuohy with John McGrath contributing 2-15 of the Loughmore tally.

Trevor Hasset was there for Tipp FM Sport.

That match was preceded by the mid junior A hurling final between Boherlahan and Holycross with Boherlahan taking the victory on a scoreline of 3-14 to 19 points.

In the North Tipp Minor B Hurling final Kilruane MacDonaghs are the champions after notching up a win over Silvermines, on the finest of margins, just 12 points to 11.

Then, in the County Intermediate Hurling preliminary quarter finals Shannon Rover beat Gortnahoe Glengoole 0-16 to 1-11 while Ballinahinch edged out Sean Treacys by a single point – 2-16 to 0-21 the result from Newport.