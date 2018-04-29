Mid Tipp semi final line up completed with Holycross

The final of the Mid Tipp senior hurling quarter finals saw Moycarkey Borris face a tricky Holycross Ballycahill side.

Inter-county star Cathal Barrett operated as a sweeper for Holycross in the first half which proved successful as they ran in 5 points up at half time.

The second half continued in a similar vein, with Holycross maintaining pressure on Moycarkey, and eventually proved much the stronger of the two.

It finished 2-18 to 1-11.

The line up for the semi finals sees Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens, Loughmore Castleiney and Holycross Ballycahill feature.