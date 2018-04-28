Mid Senior hurling quarter finals down for decision

In the Mid senior hurling championship quarter finals, there’s a doubleheader on the cards this afternoon.

First up at 2pm Upperchurch Drombane take on county champions Thurles Sarsfields

Sars selector Andy Ryan says they know what they’re up against…

Then at 3.30 there’ll be host of inter county starts on show as Loughmore Castleiney face Drom & Inch.

Both those games take place in Templetuohy – and we’ll have live updates of those across the afternoon – with the other two quarter finals down for decision tomorrow.