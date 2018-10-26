Mid senior hurling final replay this weekend

Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney’s senior hurlers have one last chance at some silverware for the 2018 season.

The face off in the long anticipated replay of the Mid Final – the drawn final earlier in the year went to nearly 100 minutes of action.

Extra time, and a second a second two periods of extra time wasn’t enough to separate the sides.

With both sides losing out on the chance to compete for the Dan Breen Cup, Nenagh Guardian Sports Editor Shane Brophy says neither will want to back down…

Throw in in Templetuohy on Saturday is at 4pm.