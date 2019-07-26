Michael Ryan expects close Tipp Wexford clash

Former Waterford and Westmeath manager Michael Ryan expects there to be nothing in it between Tipp and Wexford on Sunday.

The sides meet in the All Ireland semi final in Croke Park.

Tipperary had a strong start to the season, winning all 4 group games in Munster before being defeated in the Munster final, and beating Laois in the quarter final.

Wexford are unbeaten so far this year, and go into the game off the back of a Leinster final victory.

Michael Ryan says he expects it to be a very close game on Sunday…

Throw in on Sunday is at 3:30 in Croke Park.

