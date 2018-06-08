Michael Ryan calls for supporters to get behind the hurlers

Tipp manager Michael Ryan has called on supporters to get out and be vocal on Sunday, in their final game of the Munster Hurling Championship round robin against Clare.

Nothing but a win will be good enough for the Premier to progress to the next stages – however, they’ll have to wait on other results to see where they’ll finish on the table.

If Waterford beat Limerick in the other game this weekend, and then lose to Cork next week – plus if Clare then beat Limerick in their last round robin game in Ennis – Tipp can qualify for a Munster final.

However, the Premier could still beat Clare and finish outside the top 3.

Michael Ryan says they need supporters to be the 16th man in Thurles…

Throw in is at 2pm,and we’ll have live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and the Husqvarna Sales & Service Centre @ Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.