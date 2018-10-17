Michael Cahill sidelined for Tipp’s League campaign

Tipp will be without All Ireland winner Michael Cahill for next years spring campaign.

The Thurles Sarsfields stalwart suffered a cruciate knee injury in the second half of his sides defeat to Nenagh Eire Og in the county hurling semi final recently at Semple Stadium.

Cahill joins a growing injury list for Tipp manager Liam Sheedy ahead of next years league campaign as the Tipp manager will already be without long term absentees Brendan Maher, Sean Curran and Billy MacCarthy.

It’s hoped Cahill will be back in action in six to nine months time.