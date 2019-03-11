Meyler says Cork will have to improve ahead of championship opener

While Tipp are preparing for a National Hurling League quarter final next weekend Cork are having to look much further ahead.

Following their 13 point loss to Tipp in Páirc Uí Rinn yesterday the Rebels next competitive game will be the opening round of the Munster Championship on May 12th.

Tipp meanwhile will face Dublin in Semple Stadium next Saturday at 4.30pm.

John Meyler’s Cork will have to wait 62 days for their provincial championship clash with Tipp.

He spoke to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after yesterday’s loss.